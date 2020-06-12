Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/10/20 – 6/12/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Matthew Antelope -- contract hold/billing

Renfred Aoah -- contract hold/billing

Christipher Bramlett -- public intoxication prohibited

Marcus Brown -- public intoxication prohibited

Michael Carpenter -- hold for WSP

Bobby Davis -- failure to appear, domestic assault

Jesus Donicio-Sanchez -- hold for other agency

James Drake -- criminal warrant

Rebecca Enos -- contract hold/billing

Damiona Faulkner -- driving while under the influence

Ian Gray -- driving while under the influence

Demetrian Grimes -- domestic battery

Jayson Hall -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without a required ignition interlock device, limitations on backing

Cheyanne Hobb -- failure to comply

Vernon Kellogg -- driving while under the influence, methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, under the influence of a controlled substance

Matthew Larimore -- driving while license suspended, insurance violation

Kevin Legarreta -- failure to comply, controlled substance possession

James Lennon -- reckless driving, interference

Spencer Rhodes -- criminal entry, under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession x2, methamphetamine possession

Colton Robertson -- defraud innkeeper

Edward Rojas -- criminal warrant

Trinity Rowland -- failure to appear

Rusty Tabaho -- contract hold/billing

Preston Umbach -- contract hold/billing

Danny Vazquez -- shoplifting, controlled substance possession, district court bench warrant

Hosea White -- failure to appear, interference

Shane Wood -- violate Family Violence Protection Act court order