Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/20/20 – 5/22/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Marc Alden -- public intoxication, interference with a police officer
- Doriann Calvery -- serve jail time
- Kooper Cavender -- hold for WSP
- Monique Chavez -- district court bench warrant
- Ronald Clark -- driving while under the influence, registration violation, auto insurance violation, no tail lights, driving while under suspension, driving without required ignition interlock device
- Brian Cook -- failure to comply
- John Gallaway -- criminal warrant
- Gerald Hamlin -- courtesy hold
- Amber Harris -- marijuana possession
- Elias Jimenez -- failure to appear x2, failure to comply
- Colten Johnstone -- serve jail time
- Jerome Layton -- failure to comply
- Christopher Lull -- domestic battery
- Cody McCormick -- serve jail time
- Rufus McCormick -- public intoxication prohibited, controlled substance possession
- Ashley Moyte -- failure to comply
- Phoebe Soundingsides -- methamphetamine possession, interference, county warrant/hold for agency
- James Taylor -- public intoxication prohibited, hold for probation and parole
- Cody Thornton -- failure to appear, marijuana possession
- Nathaniel Vanbuskirk -- failure to comply x2, criminal warrant
- Michael Vega -- driving while under suspension, driving without required ignition interlock device, failure to comply driving while under the influence
- Hosea White -- open container in vehicle, driver's license violation, interference
- Ash'Lynn Wittig-Keefe -- county warrant
- Ashley Workman -- serve jail time
- Johnathan Wright -- hold for CAC, contract hold/billing