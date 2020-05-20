Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/18/20 – 5/20/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Annette Arreola -- failure to comply

Douglas Bell -- driving while under the influence, driving without required ignition interlock device, attempt to elude, reckless driving, auto insurance violation, registration violation, possession with intent to deliver, open container in vehicle, methamphetamine possession

Kino Beman -- controlled substance possession, county warrant/hold for agency

Jordan Bernard -- district court bench warrant, methamphetamine possession

Jermaine Bryson -- hold for probation and parole

Dana Green -- county warrant/hold for agency, interference, methamphetamine possession, auto insurance violation, registration required

Christopher Milde -- failure to comply

Eli Miller -- hold for WSP

Matthew Mitchell -- serve jail time

Clint Newton -- bond revocation x2

Christian Posey -- driving while under suspension, auto insurance violation

Athena Sullivan -- criminal warrant

Gareth Thomas -- driving while under the influence

Robert Ybarra -- contract hold/billing