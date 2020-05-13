Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/11/20 – 5/13/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Antonio Allen -- interference, probation revocation by police officer, careless driving

Chance Arias -- serve jail time

Joel Barr -- county warrant/hold for agency

Kevin Brown -- contract hold/billing

Monique Campbell -- failure to comply, wrongful taking/disposing of property, registration violation, auto insurance violation, controlled substance possession

Sarah Faulcon -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

Carlino Goggles -- contract hold/billing

Douglas Hawk -- methamphetamine possession

Darwin Jones -- driving while under the influence, NCIC hit

Robert Land -- hold for probation and parole

Matthew Maxwell -- driving while under the influence, domestic battery, driving without a required ignition interlock device, probation revocation by police officer, interfering with 911 call

Darel Monear -- criminal warrant x2

Armando Montoya -- methamphetamine possession, failure to comply x2, driving while under suspension

Jeramia Montoya -- contract hold/billing

Guinnevere Paxton -- public intoxication prohibited

Andrew Pike -- serve jail time

Stephan Taylor -- failure to appear

Michael Townsend -- driving while license suspended/revoked