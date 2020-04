Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (4/6/20 – 4/8/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Malika Brown -- failure to comply

Zachary Bryan -- robbery x2, battery, felonious restraint

Keith Crakaal -- contract hold/billing

Daniel Holifield -- criminal warrant

Wendell Jackson -- hold for probation and parole

Dunshay Merriweather -- criminal trespass, breach of peace

Guinnevere Paxton -- disturbing the peace

Shawna Springer -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession