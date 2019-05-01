Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (4/29/19-5/1/19)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Michael J. Abeyta, Jr. -- hold for CAC
- Joseph Anderson -- county warrant
- Dillon E. Brown -- failure to comply, public intoxication
- Lindsey Coyote -- courtesy hold
- Charles Cureton -- failure to appear
- Tanner Foust -- hold for district court, hold for WSP
- Juan Garcia -- courtesy hold
- Andrea Garner -- hold for probation and parole
- Brian Gilbert -- driving while under suspension, improper registration, insurance liability, possess drug paraphernalia, driving while under suspension, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, auto insurance violation, registration violation
- Carlino Goggles -- contract hold/billing
- David Harvey -- serve jail time
- Andrea D. Henning -- hold for probation and parole, methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Karen L. Holland -- driving while under the influence
- Brandon Jackson -- hold for probation and parole
- Wayne Jorgensen -- serve jail time
- Jorge Jurado-Barajas -- immigration hold
- Jeremiah L. Kunkle -- failure to comply
- Cloyd H. Lemp -- interference, driving while under suspension, driving without a required interlock device
- Valerie Lowe -- hold for district court, contract hold/billing
- Tirri Maes -- serve jail time
- Matthew T. Matney -- methamphetamine possession, interference, controlled substance possession
- Jesse A. Mostaert -- petit larceny, suspended/revoked driver's license
- Seth Noll -- courtesy hold
- Arthur D. Penrod -- criminal warrant
- Steven C. Perry -- failure to appear, county warrant x2
- Anthony R. Stanford -- pedestrian under the influence
- Quintin D. Sulzle -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- Benjamen R. Wentz -- county warrant
- Wiley Williams -- hold for probation and parole
- Margarita R. Villa -- failure to comply x3, methamphetamine possession
- Ana Ybarra -- serve jail time
- Christopher D. Young Jones -- criminal warrant, failure to appear, methamphetamine possession