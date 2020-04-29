Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (4/24/20 – 4/27/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Robin Alcorn -- hold for probation and parole
- James Early -- serve jail time
- Devon Huschka -- domestic battery, interfering with 911 call
- Mark Kaonohi -- disturbing the peace
- Scott Kroll -- failure to comply x2
- Alan Love -- failure to appear
- Eric Macormic -- failure to comply
- Domenic McAfee -- open container in vehicle, driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, speed over 75 mph on interstate
- Kimberly Montoya -- disorderly conduct, failure to appear
- Elijah Pacheco -- failure to comply
Pamela Palmer -- criminal bench warrant
- Jessica Portra -- serve jail time
- Jacob Reeves -- shoplifting, resisting arrest, criminal bench warrant
- Dustin Richardson -- failure to appear
- Brendan Sturman -- failure to appear x3
- Lucas Van Der Molen -- driving while under the influence, interference, attempt to elude