Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (4/24/20 – 4/27/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Robin Alcorn -- hold for probation and parole

James Early -- serve jail time

Devon Huschka -- domestic battery, interfering with 911 call

Mark Kaonohi -- disturbing the peace

Scott Kroll -- failure to comply x2

Alan Love -- failure to appear

Eric Macormic -- failure to comply

Domenic McAfee -- open container in vehicle, driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, speed over 75 mph on interstate

Kimberly Montoya -- disorderly conduct, failure to appear

Elijah Pacheco -- failure to comply

Pamela Palmer -- criminal bench warrant

Pamela Palmer -- criminal bench warrant Jessica Portra -- serve jail time

Jacob Reeves -- shoplifting, resisting arrest, criminal bench warrant

Dustin Richardson -- failure to appear

Brendan Sturman -- failure to appear x3

Lucas Van Der Molen -- driving while under the influence, interference, attempt to elude