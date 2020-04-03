Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (4/1/20 – 4/3/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Derek Connolly -- failure to comply, criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency

Conner Goodman -- serve jail time

Douglas Jordan -- serve jail time

Hokashina Fast Horse -- contract hold/billing

Eliza Rumpler -- controlled substance possession, possession with intent to deliver x2, controlled substance possession

Daniel Teel -- interference, disturbing the peace

Lucas Sanchez -- robbery x2, aggravated assault, failure to appear, failure to comply

Donald Smith -- public intoxication