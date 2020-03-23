Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/20/20 – 3/23/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Spencer Barbour -- contract hold/billing
- Jeremy Blume -- public intoxication, failure to comply x3, NCIC hit
- Michael Bowden -- serve jail time
- Bryson Brown -- hold for CAC, battery
- Brayden Bynum -- driving while under the influence, interference, open container in vehicle, duty unattended vehicle, failure to appear
- Michael Chippewa -- contract hold/billing
- Joseph Guillen -- interfering with 911 call
- James Knight -- failure to comply, aggravated assault, interfering with 911 call, domestic battery
- Kimberly Montoya -- wrongful taking/disposing of property, larceny, grand larceny
- Ashley Moyte -- public intoxication
- Wayne Nickell -- contract hold/billing
- Ramon Pacheco -- destroying property
- Louiz Pena -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Kailey Schrader -- battery, interference, simple assault
- Jill Shepherd -- hold for probation and parole
- William Skidmore -- domestic battery
- Brittany Spoonhunter -- driving while under the influence, driver's license violation, failure to comply
- Elise Turner -- serve jail time