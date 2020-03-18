Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/13/20 – 3/16/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Israel Angel -- under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession
- Jessica Barrett -- domestic battery
- Wyatt Bowers -- driving while under the influence
- Christopher Chapman -- hold for probation and parole
- Ivan Gudino -- failure to comply
- Jessie Johnson -- NCIC hit
- Scott Jordan -- hold for CAC
- Zakre Large -- failure to comply
- Clarisa Laylon -- driving while under the influence
- Adrian Martinez -- district court bench warrant
- Levi Miller -- hold for probation and parole, criminal warrant
- Joshua Nicholson -- auto insurance violation, driving while under the influence
- Taylor O'Neill -- driving while under the influence, headlight violation
- Ellie Quinday -- hold for probation and parole
- Olen Robinson -- failure to comply
- Keith Shepherd -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation, registration violation
- Scott Summers -- criminal warrant, driving while under suspension
- Kevin Watson -- methamphetamine possession
- Austin Wegner -- hold for probation and parole
- Jeremy Wimmer -- interference, criminal warrant