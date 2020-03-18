Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/13/20 – 3/16/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Israel Angel -- under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession

Jessica Barrett -- domestic battery

Wyatt Bowers -- driving while under the influence

Christopher Chapman -- hold for probation and parole

Ivan Gudino -- failure to comply

Jessie Johnson -- NCIC hit

Scott Jordan -- hold for CAC

Zakre Large -- failure to comply

Clarisa Laylon -- driving while under the influence

Adrian Martinez -- district court bench warrant

Levi Miller -- hold for probation and parole, criminal warrant

Joshua Nicholson -- auto insurance violation, driving while under the influence

Taylor O'Neill -- driving while under the influence, headlight violation

Ellie Quinday -- hold for probation and parole

Olen Robinson -- failure to comply

Keith Shepherd -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation, registration violation

Scott Summers -- criminal warrant, driving while under suspension

Kevin Watson -- methamphetamine possession

Austin Wegner -- hold for probation and parole

Jeremy Wimmer -- interference, criminal warrant