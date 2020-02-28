Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/27/20 – 2/28/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Chance Arias -- domestic assault, interference

Jeremy Bansept -- hold for probation and parole

Garrett Blanchard -- criminal warrant

Claus Bouska -- hold for probation and parole

Dillon Brown -- driving while under suspension, auto insurance violation, driving without a required ignition interlock device

Carlos Castillo-Vallejo -- county warrant

Frank Coscino -- failure to comply

Derrick Cude -- public intoxication

Troy Kysar -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

Andrew Messick -- failure to comply

Michael Musser -- methamphetamine possession, driving while under suspension

David Owyhee -- failure to appear

Ralph Pickett -- hold for probation and parole

Jeremy Reed -- controlled substance possession, MIP-state

Jessy Reed -- controlled substance possession, open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Reece Russell -- county warrant, shoplifting