Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/24/20 – 2/27/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jasmine Atkins -- criminal warrant

Joseph Bertrand -- criminal warrant

Tyann Briggs -- district court bench warrant, methamphetamine possession x2

David Carlson -- hold for probation and parole

Rebecca Carson -- violate FVPA court order

Omar Chavira-Varela -- immigration hold

Gary Chingman -- public intoxication

Ciara Coleman -- courtesy hold

Corey Coriddi -- interference, suspended/revoked driver's license, no insurance, district court bench warrant

David Doan -- failure to appear

Stephanie Fruciano -- hold for probation and parole, simple assault, disturbing the peace, interference

Daniel Harris -- hold for probation and parole

Jose Hernandez-Ibarra -- immigration hold

Robert House -- driving while under the influence, driving under suspension, open container, insurance required

Janelle Hunt -- hold for probation and parole

Brian Johnson -- contract hold/billing

Benjamin Kinghorn -- reckless driving, attempt to elude, failure to comply x2, district court bench warrant, NCIC hit

Joshua Kohler -- bond revocation

Ryan Koprowitz -- serve jail time

Robert Lawson -- hold for WSP

Miles Linam -- driving while under the influence

Erik Lopez -- contract hold/billing

Ernest Mair -- failure to comply

Jessica McPherson -- failure to comply

Isaiah Montiano Like -- hold for probation and parole

Yanio Palomo -- courtesy hold

Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza -- controlled substance possession

Makailee Pentecost -- under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession

Rachel Phillips -- hold for probation and parole

Erick Richardson -- hold for WSP, criminal warrant

Carlos Rivas-Rodriguez -- driving while under the influence, careless driving

Ray Robinson -- criminal warrant

Chelsey Saizan -- failure to comply, failure to appear

Moises Sanchez -- criminal warrant

Jonathan Sepulveda -- hold for circuit court

Sharon Sleep -- hold for probation and parole

Allissa Spruell -- hold for probation and parole

Matthew Thompson -- county warrant

William Topaum -- public intoxication, open container-space/structure

Anthony Valencia -- courtesy hold

David Vredenburg -- failure to comply

Raymond Yohe -- driving while under the influence, no insurance