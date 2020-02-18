Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/14/20 – 2/18/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- James Alley -- failure to appear
- Bradley Allgeier -- failure to comply x2, criminal warrant
- Matthew Armijo -- hold for probation and parole
- Tialyssa Armour -- driving while under suspension, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to comply x3
- Brandon Brown -- courtesy hold
- Tamara Campbell -- hold for probation and parole
- Krista Cantrell -- serve jail time
- Stirling Foster -- failure to comply, interference, county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession
- Amber Garcia -- possession of forged writings
- Jason Gormly -- driving while under the influence, registration violation, auto insurance violation, interference
- Marcus Grayson -- hold for probation and parole
- Sarah Harris -- serve jail time
- Diane Harrison -- failure to appear, failure to comply
- Jason Haught -- driving while under the influence, driver's license violation, reckless driving, attempt to elude, seat belt required
- Kyle Hendricks -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without a required ignition interlock device, auto insurance violation, interference, county warrant
- Andrew Holmes -- breach of peace, probation revocation by a police officer
- Gabriel Ingles -- driving while under the influence
- Joshua Kohler -- driving while under the influence, run stop sign
- Adriena Media -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Rory Meehan -- breach of peace, criminal trespass
- Kaleb Meyer -- district court bench warrant
- Michael Musser -- hold for probation and parole
- Kristofer Nasife -- failure to appear
- Kaycee Nelson -- failure to comply
- Lonn Porter -- hold for probation and parole, methamphetamine possession
- Sylvia Sajavier -- failure to appear, criminal bench warrant
- Michael Schmidt -- hold for CAC
- David Sheppard -- courtesy hold
- James Sleep -- failure to comply
- Brendan Sturman -- failure to comply, criminal warrant x2
- Chelcie Thorson -- driving while under the influence
- Austin Wegner -- reckless driving, attempt to elude, driving while under suspension, no parking area
- Daniel Wylie -- hold for probation and parole, methamphetamine possession, child endangering with drugs