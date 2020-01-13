Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/8/20 – 1/13/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Lance Addison -- contract hold/billing
- Marc Alden -- unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- Chance Arias -- driving while under the influence, traffic violation, throw a burning substance from a vehicle
- Vinthnaphat A Phichoknithiphuwadol -- immigration hold
- Todd Babin -- contract hold
- Robert Baker -- county warrant
- Lorie Batchelor -- methamphetamine possession
- Ronnie Bedoni -- open container in vehicle, driving while under the influence, driving without a required ignition interlock device, interference
- Kelly Bertagnole -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- Christipher Bramlett -- hold for probation and parole
- Delori Burton -- trespassing, disturbance
- Trevor Brinkerhoff -- failure to comply
- Pauline Bryan -- serve jail time
- Seth Burrer -- serving weekends
- Brandon Campbell -- failure to appear, criminal warrant
- Joshua Case -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, failure to comply
- Adan Chavez-Arevalo -- criminal warrant
- Lenora Cole -- district court bench warrant
- Cody Cooley -- driving while under the influence
- Reede Coppock -- failure to appear
- Anthony Cornell -- larceny, grand larceny, interference
- Esther Davis -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- Gerald Dehnert -- failure to appear
- Alisa Dove -- courtesy hold
- Caleb Edwards -- failure to comply
- Russell Frerichs -- public intoxication, marijuana possession
- Nicholas Giangiacomo -- failure to appear
- Gavin Gisse -- failure to appear
- Kenneth Gross -- violate protection order
- Daniel Harris -- public intoxication
- Leonard Headley -- contract hold/billing
- Nicholas Herman -- courtesy hold
- Cole Herrick -- criminal warrant
- Shawn Jensen -- courtesy hold
- Dalas Keil -- driving without a required ignition interlock device, auto insurance violation
- Seth LeBeau -- failure to comply
- Robert Maes -- driving while under the influence
- Domingo Martinez -- county warrant
- Jessica Marts -- hold for probation and parole
- Josiah Matney -- serve jail time
- Connor McAulay -- courtesy hold
- Joshua McLean -- hold for probation and parole
- Dean McMullin -- failure to appear
- Devon Michel -- serve jail time
- Levi Miller -- suspended/revoked driver's license-enhanced, hold for probation and parole
- Johnathen Nitcy -- trespassing
- Thanyida Pratoomsri -- courtesy hold
- Brandon Prochnow -- driving while under the influence
- Jodi Ramsour -- driving while under the influence
- Bobby Reay -- serve jail time
- Derrell Ridge -- failure to appear
- Zayne Ritzman -- domestic battery, interference, breach of peace
- Robert Rowe -- driving while under the influence
- Anthony Rush -- driving while under the influence
- Jason Sass -- simple assault
- Raymond Schrantz -- hold for probation and parole
- Joshua Smith -- driving while under the influence, speeding too fast for conditions
- Kosin Srisombat -- courtesy hold
- David Stafford -- courtesy hold
- Shawn Stanley -- failure to comply
- Sabrina Stone -- serve jail time
- Austin Swift -- failure to comply
- Christopher Talbott -- interference, county warrant
- Lindsay Watson -- theft of services
- Lacy Williams-Schmitt -- criminal warrant
- Trevor Wroble -- shoplifting, suspended/revoked driver's license-enhanced, bond revocation x2