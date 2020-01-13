Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/8/20 – 1/13/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Lance Addison -- contract hold/billing

Marc Alden -- unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Chance Arias -- driving while under the influence, traffic violation, throw a burning substance from a vehicle

Vinthnaphat A Phichoknithiphuwadol -- immigration hold

Todd Babin -- contract hold

Robert Baker -- county warrant

Lorie Batchelor -- methamphetamine possession

Ronnie Bedoni -- open container in vehicle, driving while under the influence, driving without a required ignition interlock device, interference

Kelly Bertagnole -- suspended/revoked driver's license

Christipher Bramlett -- hold for probation and parole

Delori Burton -- trespassing, disturbance

Trevor Brinkerhoff -- failure to comply

Pauline Bryan -- serve jail time

Seth Burrer -- serving weekends

Brandon Campbell -- failure to appear, criminal warrant

Joshua Case -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, failure to comply

Adan Chavez-Arevalo -- criminal warrant

Lenora Cole -- district court bench warrant

Cody Cooley -- driving while under the influence

Reede Coppock -- failure to appear

Anthony Cornell -- larceny, grand larceny, interference

Esther Davis -- suspended/revoked driver's license

Gerald Dehnert -- failure to appear

Alisa Dove -- courtesy hold

Caleb Edwards -- failure to comply

Russell Frerichs -- public intoxication, marijuana possession

Nicholas Giangiacomo -- failure to appear

Gavin Gisse -- failure to appear

Kenneth Gross -- violate protection order

Daniel Harris -- public intoxication

Leonard Headley -- contract hold/billing

Nicholas Herman -- courtesy hold

Cole Herrick -- criminal warrant

Shawn Jensen -- courtesy hold

Dalas Keil -- driving without a required ignition interlock device, auto insurance violation

Seth LeBeau -- failure to comply

Robert Maes -- driving while under the influence

Domingo Martinez -- county warrant

Jessica Marts -- hold for probation and parole

Josiah Matney -- serve jail time

Connor McAulay -- courtesy hold

Joshua McLean -- hold for probation and parole

Dean McMullin -- failure to appear

Devon Michel -- serve jail time

Levi Miller -- suspended/revoked driver's license-enhanced, hold for probation and parole

Johnathen Nitcy -- trespassing

Thanyida Pratoomsri -- courtesy hold

Brandon Prochnow -- driving while under the influence

Jodi Ramsour -- driving while under the influence

Bobby Reay -- serve jail time

Derrell Ridge -- failure to appear

Zayne Ritzman -- domestic battery, interference, breach of peace

Robert Rowe -- driving while under the influence

Anthony Rush -- driving while under the influence

Jason Sass -- simple assault

Raymond Schrantz -- hold for probation and parole

Joshua Smith -- driving while under the influence, speeding too fast for conditions

Kosin Srisombat -- courtesy hold

David Stafford -- courtesy hold

Shawn Stanley -- failure to comply

Sabrina Stone -- serve jail time

Austin Swift -- failure to comply

Christopher Talbott -- interference, county warrant

Lindsay Watson -- theft of services

Lacy Williams-Schmitt -- criminal warrant

Trevor Wroble -- shoplifting, suspended/revoked driver's license-enhanced, bond revocation x2