Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/31/20 – 2/4/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Cheryl Abriani -- criminal warrant
- Christopher Alves -- hold for probation and parole
- Michele Amack -- failure to appear, county warrant/hold for agency
- Robert Arzola -- failure to comply
- Pavala Bonavitacola -- driving while under the influence
- Carrie Brown -- public intoxication
- Eric Cisneros -- driving while under the influence, driver's license violation, auto insurance violation
- Jordan Farley -- public intoxication, driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, reckless driving, property damage, giving false accident information
- George Fitzgerald -- serve jail time
- Austin Hallock -- hold for probation and parole
- Kayla Harmon -- failure to comply x2, failure to appear
- Joshua Haworth -- failure to appear x2
- Alyssa Johnson -- failure to appear
- Chance Johnson -- interference, failure to comply x2
- Kendra Largent -- district court bench warrant
- Daniel Lawyer -- failure to comply
- Erik Mashek -- civil bench warrant
- Tyler Moore -- hold for probation and parole
- Clint Newton -- attempt to elude, methamphetamine possession
- Elijah Pacheco -- hold for probation and parole
- Mary Pagett -- methamphetamine possession
- Felix Reillo -- failure to appear, interference
- Darline Schuh -- driving while under the influence, turning violation at intersection
- Daniel Shumaker -- failure to appear
- Jessica Szymczak -- youthful offender
- Eric Tholson -- trespassing
- Makaylee Vermeulen -- Family Violence Protection Act assault