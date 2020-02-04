Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/31/20 – 2/4/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cheryl Abriani -- criminal warrant

Christopher Alves -- hold for probation and parole

Michele Amack -- failure to appear, county warrant/hold for agency

Robert Arzola -- failure to comply

Pavala Bonavitacola -- driving while under the influence

Carrie Brown -- public intoxication

Eric Cisneros -- driving while under the influence, driver's license violation, auto insurance violation

Jordan Farley -- public intoxication, driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, reckless driving, property damage, giving false accident information

George Fitzgerald -- serve jail time

Austin Hallock -- hold for probation and parole

Kayla Harmon -- failure to comply x2, failure to appear

Joshua Haworth -- failure to appear x2

Alyssa Johnson -- failure to appear

Chance Johnson -- interference, failure to comply x2

Kendra Largent -- district court bench warrant

Daniel Lawyer -- failure to comply

Erik Mashek -- civil bench warrant

Tyler Moore -- hold for probation and parole

Clint Newton -- attempt to elude, methamphetamine possession

Elijah Pacheco -- hold for probation and parole

Mary Pagett -- methamphetamine possession

Felix Reillo -- failure to appear, interference

Darline Schuh -- driving while under the influence, turning violation at intersection

Daniel Shumaker -- failure to appear

Jessica Szymczak -- youthful offender

Eric Tholson -- trespassing

Makaylee Vermeulen -- Family Violence Protection Act assault