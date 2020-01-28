Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/24/20 – 1/28/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jordan Alegria -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- Thomas Allee -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Jason Beals -- driving while under the influence, lane violation, open container in vehicle, texting while driving
- Michael Bowden -- driving while under the influence, open container in a vehicle
- Zairen Boykin -- serve jail time
- Yoni Cojolon-us -- immigration hold
- Ronald Condelario -- driving while under the influence
- Dionne Daley-Alegria -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- James Drake -- violate protection order
- Carmella Driftwood -- methamphetamine possession
- Alyssa Frechea -- controlled substance possession
- Maximo Gonzalez-Cortez -- suspended/revoked driver's license, no insurance
- Shayla Harris Morisette -- controlled substance possession, wrongful taking or disposing of property
- William Hoffman -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- Timothy Houck -- hold for probation and parole
- William Jackson -- district court bench warrant, hold for probation and parole
- Steve Knox -- controlled substance possession, trespassing, public intoxication
- Austin Larvie -- public intoxication
- Levi Lee -- criminal warrant
- Danielle Leonard -- driving while under the influence
- Tasha Meacham -- hold for district court
- William Miller -- hold for probation and parole
- Martha Moss -- failure to comply
- Shawn Newport -- no insurance, suspended/revoked driver's license, failure to appear
- Samantha Spicer -- driving while under the influence, open container-operating vehicle, traffic violation x2, interference
- Randy Strom -- disturbance
- Arnaldo Valenzuela -- driving while under suspension, insurance required
- Miranda Warner -- burglary, larceny, grand larceny, criminal warrant, NCIC hit, wrongful taking or disposing of property
- Christy Webster -- serve jail time
- Charles Woolsey -- shoplifting, controlled substance possession