Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (12/20/19 – 12/23/19)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Abeyta -- hold for probation and parole

Jose Andrade-Morillon -- contract hold/billing

Alana Archuleta -- shoplifting

Jeremy Bansept -- methamphetamine possession

Tyler Berlinger -- serving weekends

Jeryell Brigance -- driving while under the influence, two and three lane, attempt to elude, interference

David Briones -- petit larceny, trespassing, disturbance

Malika Brown -- under the influence of a controlled substance

Lenora Caraveau -- failure to comply

Hunter Carlson -- driving while under the influence, no insurance, suspended/revoked driver's license-enhanced

Bethany Celestine-Brown -- failure to comply, county warrant/hold for agency

Mandy Curtis -- failure to comply, failure to appear, interference

Korey Downing -- serving weekends

Jeremy Farley -- district court bench warrant

Dewayne Farthing -- driving while under the influence

Justin Fenton -- public intoxication

Lori Fuller -- suspended/revoked driver's license

Christina Gates -- failure to appear

Michael Gisse -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension

Thomas Glenn -- simple assault

Jason Golden -- public intoxication

Ricky Gustafson -- driving while under the influence

James Holloway -- trespassing

Matthew Hurst -- criminal warrant, violate Family Violence Protection Act court order

Joseph Janzen -- public intoxication, open container-space/structure, interference, hold for probation and parole

Kyle Knight -- suspended/revoked driver's license

Christopher Lutonsky -- hold for CAC

Benjamin Macias -- serve jail time

Anthony Malone -- public intoxication

Shawn Mapp -- hold for CAC

Kyle Mock -- driving while under the influence, public intoxication-under 21, leave the scene of an accident

Kyle Pacheco -- failure to comply

Mardoqueo Ruiz Chavez -- contract hold/billing

Matthew Seger -- public intoxication

James Severson -- failure to appear, suspended/revoked driver's license

Luv Shiner -- serve jail time

Alejandro Tautimer-Urrea -- immigration hold

Matthew Williams -- public intoxication

Vance Wilson -- trespassing

Sebastian Wirth -- failure to appear, suspended/revoked driver's license