Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/21/20 – 1/23/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Connie Buck -- bond revocation
- Keegan Butts -- burglary, MIP-state
- Frank Casias -- criminal warrant x2, district court bench warrant
- Andelee Charging Hawk -- failure to comply
- Ross Chase -- driving while under the influence
- Sierra Chavez -- criminal warrant
- Jesse Clark -- driving while under the influence, traffic violation x2
- Amanda Cloutier -- serve jail time
- Gage Cordova -- serve jail time
- Brian Edwards -- contract hold/billing
- Cody Elrod -- failure to comply
- Shadee Gardner -- failure to appear
- Jason Gray -- courtesy hold
- Calvin Halligan -- bond revocation
- Austin Kendell -- serve jail time
- Peter Kleinsasser -- criminal warrant
- Jason Knopp -- driving without a required ignition interlock device
- Jesse Kraft -- driving while under the influence
- Ian Lembke -- failure to comply
- Tyler McGee -- county warrant, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant, interference
- Ashley Moyte -- failure to comply
- Darren Naugle -- driving while under the influence, auto insurance violation, driving while under suspension
- Ian Orosco -- burglary, MIP-state
- Phillip Pellman -- registration violation, driving while under suspension, auto insurance violation
- Scott Philo -- controlled substance possession x2
- Echo Pollock -- serve jail time
- Triston Quiroz -- driving while under the influence, failure to comply
- Junior Redhouse -- hold for probation and parole
- Aaron Restad -- serve jail time
- Jeannie Ross -- criminal warrant
- Leslie Simon -- criminal trespass, property destruction under $500
- Solana Sisneros -- failure to appear x2, county warrant
- Allissa Spruell -- serve jail time
- Solomon Tegenu -- serve jail time
- Michael Vega -- failure to comply
- Quentin Ward -- driving while under the influence, domestic assault
- Donald Whitmore -- hold for district court
- Tiedon Zufelt -- contract hold/billing