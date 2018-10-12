Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (10/11/18-10/12/18)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Joshua Baughcum -- criminal warrant
- Mark A. Chanez -- methamphetamine possession
- Luis Chavero-Linares -- immigration hold
- Kevin Clark -- hold for CAC, failure to comply
- David Contreras -- hold for probation and parole, criminal warrant
- Daniel Elseroad -- hold for 24/7
- Samuel W. Her Many Horses -- driving while under the influence, county warrant x2
- Daniel Koch -- contract hold/billing
- Jorge Mendoza-Rodriguez -- immigration hold
- Michael P. Mills -- hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession
- Joe B. Tolley -- failure to appear