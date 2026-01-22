The Natrona County Board of County Commissioners is moving forward with an appeal of a recent court ruling that reopened the door for gravel mining on Casper Mountain by Prism Logistics.

Commissioners voted to pursue the appeal during their regular meeting Tuesday, following an executive session held at the start of the meeting. The ruling they plan to challenge reverses an earlier dismissal and allows Prism’s state-issued leases near Squaw Creek to proceed, despite county zoning changes intended to stop the project.

The dispute dates back to 2023, when Prism Logistics, owned by local businessman Kyle True, obtained eight state leases at the base of Casper Mountain for gravel extraction. The proposal quickly drew strong opposition from nearby residents, outdoor recreation advocates, and others concerned about environmental impacts, traffic, and the long-term character of the mountain. Throughout 2024, the issue became one of the most contentious land-use debates in Natrona County.

In response to the backlash, county commissioners amended zoning ordinances in September 2024 to prohibit extractive industries in MR-1 zoned areas. However, Prism appealed, arguing the county lacked authority to regulate land owned by the state of Wyoming. Natrona County District Court Judge Josh Eames initially dismissed the case but did so without prejudice, allowing the issue to return to court.

Earlier this month, Eames issued a new ruling overturning his earlier decision and effectively placing gravel mining back on the table. In the ruling, Eames wrote that Prism’s leases are not subject to county land-use regulations, including the zoning amendment adopted last fall, according to Cowboy State Daily.

County leaders say the legal battle is far from over. The commission plans to appeal the ruling to the Wyoming Supreme Court, with filings expected as early as February. While the timeline for a final decision remains unclear, commissioners say they believe existing case law supports the county’s position—particularly prior rulings that gravel and sand are not considered minerals under Wyoming law.

Beyond legal arguments, commissioners have emphasized the strong public opposition to mining on Casper Mountain, which has included petitions, packed public meetings, and sustained community advocacy. County officials say protecting the mountain remains a priority as the case moves to the state’s highest court.

