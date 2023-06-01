Casper Man Sentenced to 7-10 Years for Drug Conspiracy

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County District Court Thursday morning for sentencing.

Melvin Loveless heard a 7- to- 10 year sentence for conspiring with others to deliver meth and fentanyl. He will have credit for 262 days served.

Assistant District attorney Blaine Nelson said he was alleged to have been bringing drugs from Denver to the Casper-area for distribution, and argued that Loveless was a big player in the conspiracy. Nelson recommended a 12- to- 16 year prison sentence.

Defense attorney Keith Nachbar disagreed with Nelson, saying that his client had a much smaller role in the conspiracy than what prosecutors noted. Nachbar asked for a 4- to- 6 year sentence, but Wilking went with 7- to- 10.

The judge stated that while Loveless did come forward with an admission early on in the case, his criminal history is significant. He has not had a positive history with probation, and he was on parole for a separate drug felony out of Campbell County at the time of the initial arrest.

