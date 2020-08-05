Casper Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Carjacking, Firearms Crimes

A Casper man on Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for carjacking and gun crimes committed last year, according to federal court records.

Tiedon Zufelt heard the sentence handed down by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl in Casper.

Zufelt received five years each for carjacking and aiding and abetting, and theft from a federally authorized dealer of firearms, with those sentences to be served concurrently.

He also received a five-year sentence for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and that will be served consecutively to the sentences for the other two crimes.

Skavdahl also ordered him to serve five years of supervised probation after his release from custody, and ordered him to pay $3,283.76 in restitution and a $300 special assessment.

On May 22, Zufelt pleaded guilty to the three counts. Three other counts were dismissed in exchange for the plea: interference with interstate commerce by means of robbery and aiding and abetting, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possession of stolen firearms and aiding and abetting.

A year ago, Zufelt and Isaac Dorman were charged in Natrona County District Court, and federal prosecutors charged them in December with one count each of robbery.

In January, the federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging both with robbery, carjacking, and theft from a federally licensed dealer of firearms.

Zufelt also was charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possession of stolen firearms. If his case had gone to trial and he was convicted on all counts, he could have been sentenced to 10 years to life imprisonment.

Isaac Dorman. Casper Police Department

Dorman also was charged with using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. If his case had gone to trial and he was convicted on all counts, he could have been sentenced to 20 years to life imprisonment.

In June, Dorman was sentenced to three years 10 months for the carjacking and firearms theft crimes, and a consecutive 10 years for using a firearm during a crime of violence. Skavdahl also ordered him to pay nearly $3,300 in restitution.

The case started on Aug. 28, 2019.

According to charging documents, police were called to a Domino's Pizza in Casper after a delivery driver reported that his vehicle was stolen when he went inside to get his next delivery.

When the owner came back out, he saw his Chevy Cruz being driven away. He chased after it when he saw someone in a dark SUV fire three gunshots.

Not long after the robbery, police officers found the stolen Chevy Cruz in an alley behind University Park School. Officers attempted to order the car's driver, Zufelt, out of the vehicle.

Instead, the complaint says Zufelt asked, "Why?" and started the vehicle before speeding away. Zufelt also hit a patrol car before a pursuit ensued. He allegedly abandoned the vehicle near County Club Road and East Fourth Street.

The next evening, police found a 2008 Toyota car parked in the alley behind University Park School. The vehicle had a damaged right door and mirror. Police also found empty .223 shells in the car.

According to the complaint, shortly before the alleged robbery, Dorman told Zufelt, "we should steal that car."

Zufelt also allegedly admitted to stealing a shotgun from Rocky Mountain Discount Sports in the days before the robbery. The complaint says he described grabbing the shotgun off a shelf and running out the door.

Both Dorman and Zufelt also allegedly told investigators that they had stolen cars before.

