Casper Man Hears 5-8 Year Sentence for Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

In the spring of last year, a Casper man was charged with first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The most serious charge is punishable by a 25- to 50-year prison sentence.

Court documents state Donald Glen Caraveau was born in 1969 and the girl was born in 2012. The incident occurred July 1, 2021.

Today in Natrona County District Court, Caraveau took issue with the conviction, stating that in his heart he truly did not believe that what he did was sexual abuse.

Caraveau's public defender, Dylan Rosalez, asked that the court consider a 5-10 year sentence--suspended--with three years of supervised probation along with completing the felony program at the Casper Re-entry Center.

Judge Catherine Wilking stated that Caraveau has an extensive criminal history.

She continued that the standards of Natrona County dictate that it is never apropriate to tell another child to wait outside, remove the clothing of another child, or administer medication to a child without a parent's permission--especially to the vaginal area.

"There were so many other options available to Mr. C" admonished Wilking.

She noted that he could have called the police, DFS, or even asked the children to bring a family member over to speak with him.

"What happened here certainly meets the standards of sexual abuse, and that's what he's convicted of" said Wilking.

Wilking sentenced him to 5- to- 8 years at the state penitentiary with 290 days credit for time served.

READ: Casper Man Accused of Arresting Girl After She Found His Friend's Lost Dog