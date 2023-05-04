Casper Man Faces Between 20 and 40 Years in Prison for Domestic Battery

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County District Court for a change of plea hearing Thursday, May 4.

John Anthony Fernandez, 37, was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault in the first degree, two counts of strangulation of a household member, two counts of domestic battery (3rd offense within 10 years), and stalking.

Public Defender Joseph Cole told Judge Kerri Johnson that in exchange for Fernandez's plea to count 5 -- domestic battery, 3rd time within 10 years -- the other counts would be dismissed. In addition, the judge would impose a sentence of no less than 20 years and no more than 40.

Johnson accepted Fernandez's guilty plea and will set sentencing for a later date.

Per a request from Cole, the judge allowed the jail to hold Fernandez withought bond.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators that she was in a relationship when Fernandez began abusing her.

She alleged that on or about June 10 last year, the couple returned to the victim's home after a night out at a local bar. Fernandez wanted to have intercourse with her and she told him she did not want to.

She stated that Fernandez became enraged and threw her across the bed. She landed on her neck and shoulders with her head hitting the wall. Fernandez then got on top of her and began strangling her to the point of nearly losing consciousness. She said she could feel the front of her throat touching the back of her neck. Then he raped her.

In a second interview, the victim told police that around the same time, Fernandez repeatedly punched her while she was in the cab of her truck parked at a gas station.

It was about two or three weeks after a different domestic battery that resulted in the victim being transported to Wyoming Medical Center by ambulance. This per the affidavit accompanying the case.

During the nearly five hour interview, the victim provided detailed information to investigators about the different abuse throughout her relationship with Fernandez. She shared photographs, recorded phone calls, and notes she kept along with a "diary of sorts" documenting various injuries and assaults she suffered from Fernandez.

The victim also informed her mother of where the document could be found in the event that she was found deceased with no reasonable explanation.

As a result of the investigation led by the Casper Police Department, law enforcement went to Fernandez's residence on August 4th to arrest him on an unrelated warrant.

When they arrived, Fernandez's son opened the back door and ran away. Law enforcement did not pursue him. A few moments later, Fernandez opened the door to look outside and was surprised by the law enforcement officers who were still in his back yard.

At about 4:28 p.m. Fernandez contacted the Public Safety Communications Center and "essentially negotiated his surrender to law enforcement" before turning himself in.

Nonprofit agency Uprising shares information about human trafficking and exploitation