Casper Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-90 East of Buffalo

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 east of Buffalo claimed the life of a Casper man on Jan. 30.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), the incident occurred around 7:28 p.m. when a pickup truck traveling eastbound took an off-ramp, veered off the road to the right, and entered a ditch, striking a wooden signpost. The driver, identified as Everett Van Meter, then attempted to correct the vehicle back onto the ramp but hit a delineator post, slid across the road surface, and ultimately left the roadway again.

The pickup rolled, and Van Meter, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected through the front passenger window before the vehicle collided with a group of trees and fell down an embankment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-90 in this area is a key east-west corridor across Wyoming, with off-ramps that can be steep and narrow. Winter weather, snow, and icy conditions often make these stretches particularly hazardous, especially after dark. WHP officials remind drivers to reduce speed on off-ramps, wear seat belts, and remain cautious of potentially slick conditions.

The crash summary cited in this report contains preliminary information provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol via the Wyoming Department of Transportation Fatal Crash Summary map. Details may be updated as the investigation continues.