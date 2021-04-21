Casper Man Denies Molesting Young Girls

A Casper man Wednesday afternoon pleaded not guilty to numerous charges alleging that he molested young girls over the course of more than a decade.

Eighty-four-year-old Lowell James Lund is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and seven counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. He could face decades behind bars if convicted of all charges.

An affidavit of probable cause filed in the case states multiple girls told investigators that Lund would watch them bathe when they were as young as eight. The affidavit further alleges that as they got older, Lund would make them "model" underwear for him.

In at least one case, Lund allegedly measured a girl for her bra size. Then, he purchased her Victoria's Secret lingerie and had her "model" it for him, court documents state.

According to the affidavit, Lund told a Casper police detective that he was asked to purchase underwear for the girl, which he did.

The affidavit states Lund told investigators that his behavior was in order to help the girl and her family and that he was like a grandfather to the kids.

Lund also reportedly told investigators that he exposed his genitals to at least one girl. He told authorities that he asked a girl if she'd seen an erect penis, court documents state.

"(A detective) asked Lund to look at these facts of the case, and asked how they made him look," a detective writes in the affidavit. "Lund replied that the case facts make him look bad and that he looks like a 'predator.' Likewise, (a detective) asked how it looks when he made the claim that all of his conduct was out of 'curiosity' or to 'help' these girls. Lund admitted that his assertion, in that his behavior was not sexual in nature, made him look like a liar."

A trial date has not yet been scheduled.