Casper Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting

Casper Police have arrested a man on murder charges following a fatal shooting.

According to a news release, Casper Police arrested 38-year-old Vincent Daniel Hayes on a recommended charge of second-degree murder.

Police believe the incident was isolated in nature with Hayes and the victim being related to each other.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Police extend their condolences to the loved ones of the victim and the entire community.

The incident prompted a heavy police presence in the 4700 block of East 12th Street on Friday. Upon arrival, police found a deceased adult male in a residence.

Officers were on the scene for an extended period of time and police were asking the public to avoid the area.