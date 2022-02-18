Casper Man Accused Of Strangling Pregnant Woman Could Get Life

Prosecutors say a Casper man strangled a pregnant woman while holding a gun to her head — and he could face life behind bars.

According to documents filed this week in Natrona County District Court, John T. Knox is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of strangulation of a household member.

While the underlying charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars, Knox is facing a habitual criminal sentencing enhancement, meaning he could face life in prison.

Court documents state Knox has been convicted of delivery of a controlled substance, aggravated assault and battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, authorities were called to a residence in the 700 block of North Washington Street on January 26 for what was initially reported as childbirth.

The affidavit states the victim told EMS personnel that Knox assaulted her.

Court documents state the woman told investigators that she and Knox were arguing and the situation turned physical.

The woman reportedly told police that she tried to retrieve a handgun from her purse but Knox got to it first and threw it across their living room. When the woman tried to run to her purse, Knox allegedly elbowed her. Knox then took the gun from the purse.

According to court documents, the woman was able to make it to her bedroom and locked herself in it for roughly an hour. Knox managed to unlock the door and the situation re-escalated.

The affidavit states Knox straddled the woman on the bed, grabbed her throat with his left hand and put the gun to her head with his right hand. Knox allegedly put the gun to the woman's head two times and threatened to kill her.

As Knox and the woman fought, the woman reportedly told him that she was having contractions and even told him her water broke in an attempt to get him to stop. Eventually, Knox called 911 for the woman's labor issues, court documents state.

Knox denied assaulting the woman and also told police he had no knowledge of a firearm being involved, court documents state.