Casper man accused of stabbing two during assault

CASPER, Wyo. — A 71-year-old Casper man is accused of stabbing a woman in the arm and stabbing another man in the face and abdomen on Sunday afternoon, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the Seventh Judicial District.

Paul Allen Hilburn was arrested by the Casper Police Department on the scene and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. He told the court at his initial appearance on Monday that he was “just trying to get them out” of his apartment.

Judge Kevin Taheri set bond at $30,000 cash or surety. Hilburn is presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

A woman called 911 around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to report the assault. Police responded to the single-story apartment complex on the 300 block of North Center Street. The property manager was on the scene and told police she had seen the woman running through the hallway yelling at Hilburn to leave her alone. She said she heard Hilburn saying it was an accident.

The woman told police she had known Hilburn most of her life and often stayed at the apartment. On Saturday, she had arrived with another man, which she said upset HIlburn. She said she left after Hilburn swung a fist at her, striking her in the neck. She said she and the other man left and went their separate ways.

She said Hilburn called her back on Sunday morning and that she went to his apartment alone, but the other man arrived on his own in the afternoon.

Hilburn reportedly became upset. The woman began recording audio on her phone, and the detective later heard the recording reportedly of HIlburn saying he would “cut” the woman, followed by scuffling noises and the woman saying “You stabbed me… You stabbed me for no reason.”

The other man, who told police he had gone to the apartment to smoke marijuana with Hulburn, said he went into the bedroom after hearing the commotion and saw that the woman had been stabbed in the left arm. As she fled the apartment, he said he attempted to wrestle the knife away from Hilburn, and in the process was stabbed by Hilburnin the face and abdomen. He said he got the knife away from Hilburn and threw it across the room before fleeing.Police found a 4-inch folding knife on the floor between the TV and a speaker.

The man was not on scene when police arrived but was contacted by police Monday morning at the hospital after being admitted for a stab wound to the jaw and abdomen.