Casper Man Accused Of Holding Woman At Knife-Point Pleads Guilty

A Casper man, who was accused of holding a woman at knifepoint and badly beating her pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Wednesday morning.

Justin Nitcy entered the plea in Natrona County District Court. As a part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will not ask that Nitcy serve prison time.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Nitcy was arrested after Casper police found a woman hiding in a gas station bathroom in the early morning hours of October 12. A woman called police and told said someone had threatened her friend with a knife. .

The affidavit alleges Nitcy drove to the victim's house and called her, telling her to come outside. Nitcy asked the victim to get in his vehicle and told her that they weren't going anywhere.

However, according to the affidavit, not long after the victim got in, Nitcy drove off before parking in an alley. As Nitcy and the victim sat parked, he allegedly profanely told her she was stupid for getting in his car.

The victim told police Nitcy then started beating her and "bashed" her head into the vehicle's windshield.

Nitcy also allegedly held up a knife and told the victim that he was going to "slit" her throat, the affidavit alleges.

Eventually, they drove to a gas station and the woman made it inside and hid in a bathroom. She was also able to sneak a cell phone in with her and called police.

Nitcy was found passed out in his vehicle with his pants around his ankles, the affidavit states.