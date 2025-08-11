Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Three organizations were chosen as finalists to compete for up to $15,000 in Casper College’s inaugural SparkTank project.

Following the presentations, Sleep-In-Heavenly Peace was awarded $5,450, the Iris Clubhouse was awarded $5,000, and the Self Help Center received $4,550.

Twenty-two nonprofit organizations based in Natrona County applied for the chance to compete for the prize money. The three finalists presented their cases to a student judges panel from the Casper College Economics Club.

“We chose the three nonprofits as our finalists because we felt that the needs of the people they serve were felt most urgently compared to others,” said Susan Noah, a Casper College Economics Club member who served as a judge.

The selection process wasn’t easy. “It was very hard to narrow it down to just three — we had so many good applications,” said Ann Weinel, another student judge. “We narrowed down the applications to who was seeking projects in mental health and art categories,” she added.

The students used a needs-based evaluation system to make their final decisions. “With the needs scale we used, it was very impartial and easy to see who the finalists were,” Noah said.

Casper College’s SparkTank was possible thanks to a $10,000 grant from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation and funds from the Casper College Foundation. The Casper College Foundation, the Casper College School of Business and Industry, and the Casper College Economics Club sponsored Casper College SparkTank. The project was led by Casper College students who were active in the Casper College Economics Club, sponsored by Jim Chappelow, business instructor.

“I was really pleased with how our pitch-night event and the whole SparkTank project went,” said Chappelow. “Our volunteer student panel from the econ club really impressed me with their hard work and professionalism, and this was a great experiential learning experience for them.”

The Casper College SparkTank program was designed to help students learn and implement the philanthropic process while benefiting local nonprofits.

“My biggest takeaway from SparkTank is how important and fulfilling it is to have the ability to help those who need it most in our community,” Noah said. “SparkTank is unique in that it prioritizes smaller, local nonprofits who genuinely need the funds to help the people they serve.”

For Weinel, the competition opened her eyes to community needs. “My biggest takeaway would probably be realizing how many organizations need funding! I love to help in the community, and so I will keep all the applicants in mind to potentially do volunteer work with them, or maybe even somehow help them find funding for their projects.”

The three winning nonprofits will provide updates on their projects, with students planning to visit their locations in September to see the progress.

Noah, a Casper native and a 2023 Kelly Walsh High School graduate, graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in entrepreneurship and will transfer to UW Casper this fall to complete her bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership. Noah is the daughter of Justin and Melissa Noah of Casper.

Weinel, also from Casper, is the daughter of Darren and Carol Wilson who live in Casper. Weinel graduated from Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park, Utah, in 2012. She is currently pursuing a degree in entrepreneurship while also earning her bookkeeping certificate. When she graduates, she hopes to open a Christian Sober Living House in Casper.

The 2026 SparkTank is currently in the planning stages, but more information will be coming out soon. Those wishing to find out more about SparkTank or help the program grow and thrive with a donation can go here.

