Casper Landfill Closes Express Lane for Tree Branches

Casper's Solid Waste Facility has closed its tree-branch-only express lane, according to a news release.

The facility at 1886 Station Road opened the express lane to reduce wait times after an early September snow storm downed branches across the city.

“Lines have decreased and we are confident customers will not experience long wait times,” Solid Waste Manager Cynthia Langston said.

The facility will maintain extended hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Friday. Saturday hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facility is closed on Sundays.

Langston reminded residents that residential first extra collection in October is devoted to tree branches only.

Each Casper residential customer receives two extra collections every month. Tree branches left for extra collection must be in five feet lengths or less and cannot exceed a total of 50 pounds. Small branches and twigs can be placed in 45 gallon or less trash cans or five gallon buckets.

Do not place small tree branches and twigs in trash bags,.

For more information, visit the city's solid waste website, or call the administration office between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

