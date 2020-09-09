Here is What to Do With Your Broken Tree Branches in Casper

The City of Casper is opening an "express lane" for residents to bring limbs dropped in this week's winter storm at the city's solid waste facility.

“We will not have tree branch drop-off sites around Casper for this storm event,” Solid Waste Superintendent Sean Orszulak said in a news release. “The express lane will allow citizens to take tree branches directly to our compost yard.”

The express lane will be open through September 30.

According to the release, the city will also devote its extra collection pickups to tree branches only.

Tree branches left for extra collection must be 5 feet in length or less and cannot exceed a total of 50 lbs. Small branches and twigs can be placed in 45-gallon trash cans or 5-gallon buckets, the release said.

The Casper Solid Waste Facility's hours through Sept. 30 are:

Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.