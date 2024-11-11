Evansville Town Council reschedules next meeting due to Veterans Day

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The Evansville Town Council’s first meeting of November, normally scheduled for the second Monday of the month, has been moved to the next day due to the Veterans Day holiday. The meeting will now be Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The meeting is still scheduled to begin at its normal time of 7 p.m., and will be held at Evansville Town Hall, 235 Curtis St.

Agenda items for the meeting include the authorization of a trio of grants, an update on the Curtis Street railroad crossing and the first reading of a new parking ordinance.