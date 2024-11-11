Obituaries: Brown; Kenny; Wood

Caryl L. (Spiva) Brown: 1929 – 2024

Caryl L. (Spiva) Brown, 95, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on November 7, 2024 (the love of her life’s birthday) surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 2, 1929 in Merriman, Nebraska to Rollyn H Coats and Lura J (Alder) Coats. She was one of 10 children and was always looking out for her siblings.

She met the love of her life, Leonard Phillip Spiva, during her high school years and married shortly after graduation. Together, she and Leonard created a wonderful life together surrounded by family, friends and their four children. She had numerous job titles, including a secretary at Firestone and a tax preparer for Jackson Hewitt, but her favorite was “Mom and Grandma.”. Leonard and Caryl were married for over 40 years when Leonard passed away.

In 1994, she married John C Brown of Custer, South Dakota. They both welcomed each other’s families with open arms. When not enjoying their cabin in Custer, they spent time traveling, enjoying seeing different parts of the country, and visiting loved ones. John passed away in 2004, after which Caryl stayed in Casper to be with family and friends.

Her hobbies included daily crossword puzzles, playing cribbage and bridge and watching game shows on television among many others. However, her favorites were spoiling grandchildren and rocking babies to sleep.

She had the most wonderful sense of humor and was always quick with her wit. She once made a joke that if she ever ended up on a game show she would say “I have four children, three of whom are brilliant,” just to watch us chuckle.

Caryl never met a stranger, and was always looking for a way to lend a helping hand. Her doors were always open without judgment for anyone in need.

It’s hard to describe in words just how big of an impact “Grandma” had on everyone she met. This world will never be the same without our Grams.

She is survived by her late husband John Brown’s family, including: Jo (Doug) Kissack; two children: Michael Spiva (Laurie) of Casper, Wyoming, and Donna Spry of Westminster, Colorado; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings; her two late husbands; two sons, L. Ralph Spiva (Karin), and Craig Spiva; and her grandson, Jerry Michael Cronin.

A memorial service will be held at Newcomers Funeral home on December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. Refreshments and a gathering will be followed after the service with location TBD.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the organization of your choice.

Mary Verdonna Kenny: 1932 – 2024

Mary “Donna” Verdonna Kenny, age 92, of Casper, Wyoming passed away November 2, 2024. She was born August 12, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio to Rollin and Mary (McGinley) Brunner.

She moved her family to Casper in the early 1960s. She worked at Wyoming Stationery and Wyoming Medical Center. She retired from the hospital in 1992.

She loved cooking for her grandson, Paul and his wife, Amber.

For the past several years she wintered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona with her daughter and son-in-law. She loved sitting on the porch watching the neighbors come and go. She enjoyed playing Bingo but loved gambling in Laughlin and going to the swap meet on Sundays. She would get up early to accompany her daughter to the pickle ball courts. She made lots of friends in the neighborhood that truly treated her like their second mom.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Smith (Fred); daughter-in-law, Karen Didion (Jerry); as well as her grandchildren: Paul Smith (Amber), Andrew Didion, Adam Didion; great-grandchildren: Brittany Smith, Kade Henry, Shyla Hoffman, Orion Smith, and Preslee Cagle; as well as her great-great grandchildren: Damien Houser, Ariyan Agena, and Koen Cagle; sister, Judith Glass; brother, Carl Brunner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bob Kenny; son, Jerry C. Didion; grandson, Kris M. Smith; her parents, and eight siblings.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Central Wyoming Hospice or Troopers, 1801 East E St., Casper, WY 82601 (troopersdrumcorps.org/donate).

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held later in June 2025.

Shandra Lynn Wood: 1988 – 2024

Shandra Lynn Wood (or Shan, Shandy, Shangy, Griz, Woody, Munchkin, Shandie, Sissy Muffin, or any of the many other nicknames by which she was known) left this world unexpectedly on November 5, 2024, after experiencing complications related to diabetes. Her passing has left a hole in the hearts of many, but the memories we share with her are the gift of a lifetime.

This little spark of light entered the world July 26, 1988, and burned bright for the next 36 years. From her early days as a candy thief to her final years as an electrician, Shandra was never afraid to go after what she wanted. To clarify, three-year-old Shandra took down her teenaged uncle to get his candy bar, and later, in her 20s, Shandra charged head first into the electrical apprenticeship and came out at the top of her class.

Shandra was a passionate person who felt and expressed emotion with all of her heart and soul. You never had to wonder where you stood with her…she would tell you, whether with one of her famously wonderful hugs (or restraints, depending on who you ask) or an eloquence expressed as only Shandra could.

Her love for her family and friends could only be surpassed by her love of animals, from the old farm cat named Schmo that she hauled around under her little arm, to the dog named Misty that she loved to play dress-up with, all the way through the menagerie of animals with whom she shared her bed, her home, and her love. She is, no doubt, at the dog park in the sky playing with Killer, Bruno, and all those who went before.

Shandra was a beautiful human being who lived life with a fierce passion and creative fire that touched all those who were lucky enough to know her. She is a daughter, sister, pet and plant parent, aunt, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend who is dearly loved and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her father, Shane Wood (Vickie); her mother, Cindy Starkovich (John); her two sisters: Alicia Hatch (Carl) and Stephanie Collins (Matt); her fur-children: McLintock, Luna, Bug, and Parlee; and many other beloved family and friends.

We will gather to celebrate Shandra’s life and share memories on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper Wyoming. The celebration will be from 2 to 5 p.m. with “open mic” story sharing starting at 3 p.m.

If you would like to honor her memory with a gift, please make a donation to the Humane Society in her name.