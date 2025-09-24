Casper K9 Barry Aids in the Arrest of Six on Drug Charges
Yesterday Casper Police Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 13th Street and Poplar Street.
CPD reports the driver of the vehicle was known to have an active warrant.
K9 Barry conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle. He alerted to the presence of narcotics, providing probable cause for a search. During the search, officers recovered approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine, along with additional controlled substances.
Further investigation revealed that the suspect had allegedly delivered drugs to a Casper residence earlier in the evening.
Officers obtained a search warrant for that residence, where they discovered multiple individuals, additional quantities of methamphetamine, other controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
As a result of this investigation, six adults were arrested on various drug-related charges.
Five of the individuals face one or more recommended felony-level possession charges.
Mills PD k9 Archer Retiring after a Decade of Service
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Mills PD, K9 Archer and Findings
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media