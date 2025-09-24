Casper K9 Barry Aids in the Arrest of Six on Drug Charges

Yesterday Casper Police Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 13th Street and Poplar Street.

CPD reports the driver of the vehicle was known to have an active warrant.

K9 Barry conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle. He alerted to the presence of narcotics, providing probable cause for a search. During the search, officers recovered approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine, along with additional controlled substances.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had allegedly delivered drugs to a Casper residence earlier in the evening.

Officers obtained a search warrant for that residence, where they discovered multiple individuals, additional quantities of methamphetamine, other controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of this investigation, six adults were arrested on various drug-related charges.

Five of the individuals face one or more recommended felony-level possession charges.

