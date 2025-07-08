Ice cream social to introduce new Casper College Foundation director

A free ice cream social will be held on Tuesday, July 15, from 3-6 p.m. at Casper College in the Chapman Lobby to introduce Morgan Poloncic.

Poloncic is the new executive director of the Casper College Foundation and Alumni Association. She replaced Denise Bressler, who retired from the foundation and alumni association on March 31, 2025, after 18 years of service.

“We hope that everyone will join us in this sweet summer celebration as we welcome our new Executive Director, Morgan Poloncic,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development and alumni engagement.

The free social is open to the public and will feature various ice cream flavors and toppings. “We want everyone to enjoy a relaxed, kid-friendly event. It is the perfect way to cool off, connect, and celebrate,” Dalton said. No RSVP is needed to attend the social.

A Casper native, Poloncic comes to Casper College after a 15-plus-year career at Make-A-Wish Wyoming, with the last 12 years as its executive director. During her time at Make-A-Wish Wyoming, Poloncic was involved in funding and granting over 400 wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The Chapman Lobby is located on the second floor of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center on the Casper College campus.