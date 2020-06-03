Casper Horseheads Baseball Team Cancels the 2020 Season

The Casper Horseheads collegiate baseball team officially canceled their season on Wednesday night and will resume play in 2021. Casper was one of 4 teams in the Expedition League that will not play this year; the other three are Spearfish, South Dakota Sioux Falls, and Wheat City. The league has stated that various coronavirus restrictions and guidelines will not allow these teams to play.

Six other Expedition League teams will play in 2020. Souris Valley, Hastings, Badlands, Pierre, Western Nebraska, and Fremont will play a 52 game schedule that will begin on June 26th and run through the 3rd week of July.

The Expedition League All-Star Game scheduled for Casper in July will be rescheduled for 2021.