Horsehead’s Baseball Season Delayed

The Casper Horseheads collegiate baseball team will have to wait a little bit longer as the Expedition League has delayed the start of the season due to Covid-19 concerns. The season was to begin on May 26th but social distancing restrictions in Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota are playing a big factor in the delay of the start of the season. A new start date has not been announced.

Kristi Hack

Townsquare Media

The Horseheads are scheduled to host the Expedition League all-star game at Lansing Field in the 3rd week of July. With the fluid situation of the pandemic, those all-star dates (July 20-22) may change.

The Wheat City Whiskey Jacks of the Expedition League who are based in Brandon, Manitoba will play their entire home season in North Dakota in 2020 due to travel restrictions in and out of Canada as well as social distancing measures.