Horseheads Aim for On-Time Season Opener

With so many cancellations in the athletic world due to coronavirus concerns, it's refreshing that some teams are still looking to play their entire seasons. The Casper Horseheads collegiate baseball team intends to open their Expedition League season on time on in late May. While the coronavirus situation is fluid, the Horseheads are making every attempt to start the season against Western Nebraska at Lansing Field on the 26th

This year, Casper will host the Expedition League All-Star Game on Monday, July 20th and averaged 739 fans per game in the 2019 season. On the 4th of July, the Horseheads drew an Expedition League record of 1830.

The Horseheads are made up of college players nationwide and those players have watched their seasons be cancelled due to health concerns so they should be anxious to get on the field after so much time off. Those players are expected to start arriving in Casper on May 15th.