Casper’s taking care of its own—coffee first, paperwork second.

The Casper Housing Authority is bringing back Project Homeless Connect, a one-day resource fair designed to meet people where they are and make life a little easier for those experiencing homelessness in Casper and the surrounding area.

Since 2018, the event has coincided with the federally required Point-in-Time Count*, but this isn’t just about numbers. It’s about warmth—literal and figurative. A safe indoor space. Hot food. Fresh coffee. Clean clothes. A haircut that makes you feel like yourself again. And a room full of people whose job is to help.

This year’s lineup includes free haircuts, hot breakfast and lunch (with to-go containers, because life doesn’t stop), endless coffee, and a Free Store packed with clothes, shoes, toiletries, and everyday essentials.

The action goes down Friday, January 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 306 N. Durbin Street, right in the heart of downtown Casper.

Also in the room: a solid cross-section of community heavy-hitters, including Casper College Adult Learning Center, Casper Area Transit, Iris Clubhouse, Legal Aid, UW Family Practice, the Veterans Administration, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Wyoming Housing Network, Community Action Partnership and Healthcare for the Homeless, The Sandwich Ministry, and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. A one stop shop to find resources for healthcare, housing, transit, jobs, and more.

Want to help out? Donations of blankets, coats, toiletries, and other useful items are welcome Thursday, January 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. The entrance for both days will be on the north side of the Eagles Club.

Questions? Call 307-233-7018.

No frills. No red tape. Just community showing up for community.

* The 2025 Point-in-Time (PIT) count for Casper and Natrona County, conducted by the Community Action Partnership of Natrona County, identified 167 sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. The survey, held annually in late January, revealed that 44% of respondents were chronically homeless, and 85% were locals.