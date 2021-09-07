Casper Home Uninhabitable Following Labor Day Fire

A Casper residence was left uninhabitable after a fire on Labor Day.

According to the Casper Fire-EMS Department, firefighters were called to a home in the 4800 block of South Oak Street at roughly 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Get our free mobile app

When the first units arrived, they could see substantial smoke coming from the home so they immediately called for more units.

Casper Fire-EMS reports that the fire was rapidly extending into the building.

It took firefighters roughly 20 minutes to gain control of the blaze.

One occupant of the residence was home at the time of the fire and was able to safely make it out. Two dogs were rescued and taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation. A cat did not survive the blaze.

Damage to the home was extensive to the point that it was left uninhabitable.

A news release late Monday did not specify the cause of the fire, but the department is reminding the public that improperly disposing of smoking materials is a significant cause of fire in Casper.

"Always dispose of smoking materials in a metal can with water and a lid," the department said in the news release. "No other receptacle(s), including potted plants, are safe."