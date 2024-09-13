Casper Happenings (9/13/24): Wynonna Judd, Mountainfest and more

CASPER, Wyo. — It’ll be a breezy 73 degrees today in Casper. That’ll help clear out some of that smokey air, making for a nice day to go out and enjoy what Casper has to offer. Here’s some of the events happening today.

For more happenings in and around Casper, visit the Oil City News Calendar of Events.

Wynonna Judd at Ford Wyoming Center

Wynonna Judd (Contributed photo via wynonna.com) Country music icon Wynonna Judd is coming to Casper with her highly anticipated Back to Wy Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour features Wynonna performing the timeless melodies from her acclaimed debut solo albums, “Wynonna” (1992) and “Tell Me Why” (1993), presented in a track-by-track journey from start to finish. The show also features an intimate acoustic set, treating audiences to a broken down performance of her chart-topping hits alongside beloved classics from The Judds.

For more information on this event, see the Ford Wyoming Center website. To purchase tickets, follow this link.

Mountainfest

Get ready to experience creativity and community at Mountainfest. Set amidst the beauty of Casper Mountain, this multi-day extravaganza is happening on Friday, Sept. 13 with a special ticketed event and Sept. 14 with an open market from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., as well as Sept. 15 from 10 a.m.—3 p.m.

Head up to the mountain on Friday, Sept. 13 from 4–7 p.m. for an experience at the Allen H. Stewart Lions Camp. This special ticketed event, priced at $25, offers a blend of entertainment, food and early access to vendors. Tickets for the VIP event can be purchased here. Perks for VIPs are:

Kick off the evening with soulful tunes from Joey Patterson, setting the stage for a performance by A Band Named Sue.

Indulge in a brisket dinner.

Be the first to explore the diverse range of vendors showcasing unique handmade items, treats and one-of-a-kind treasures. Get a head start on your shopping and discover the perfect gifts and goodies before the Saturday crowd arrives.

Enjoy a swag bag filled with goodies and valuable coupons.

What’s in store on Saturday and Sunday? A mix of makers, bakers, antiques and boutique owners from not just Wyoming, but also the surrounding states. Meander through the bustling cabins as live music creates a backdrop for mountain market adventures. A lineup of food trucks will be on hand.

Zach Scott Live at The Drinkery

Zach Scott, a Wyoming native, performs as a one-man-band and music styles range from Country Western, to rock, blues, and more. See him at The Drinkery, 410 S. Ash St. in Casper, starting at 7 p.m.

Friday Night Dart Tournament

Join for a night of skill at Diesels Bar & Grill, 525 SW Wyoming Blvd. in Mills, in this Friday the 13th Dart Tournament. Darts fly at 7:30 p.m. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. Added purse for every 10 people who register.

Ladies Night Pottery By You

Join for a night of pottery fun by reserving a spot at www.potterybyyou.biz. The night begins at 6:30 p.m.