Add Casper’s Government Buildings to Your Trick or Treating Route

The City of Casper invites the community to attend a family-friendly Halloween Trick-or-Treat event on Friday, October 31, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m. This year's event will take place at City Hall (200 N. David St.), the Hall of Justice, and the fire stations.

Families and kids can look forward to a candy-filled adventure at City Hall, Municipal Court and Casper Police at the Hall of Justice, and the fire stations. First responders and City staff will be on hand to pass out treats. The event will feature:

“This is a perfect opportunity for children to wear their costumes and enjoy a safe and fun experience,” said Chief of Staff, Fleur Tremel.

Participants are encouraged to dress in their most creative, festive, or spooky costumes to join in the Halloween spirit. Parking is available on nearby streets, and additional parking can be found in the downtown area.

Neighborhood trick-or-treating: While there are no official citywide hours for residential trick-or-treating, general safe practices include only visiting well-lit homes and staying in familiar areas. Remind children to walk on sidewalks and use crosswalks. The risk of pedestrian accidents is higher on Halloween, so drivers need to be cautious.

Where Else to Find Candy on Halloween (October 31st):

Lord of Lords Lutheran (5028 Casper Mountain Road) 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Primrose Retirement Community of Casper (1865 S. Beverly St.) 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Garden Square Assisted Living of Casper (1950 S Beverly St) 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trunks of Treats at Hilltop Baptist Church (2555 E 2nd) 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Three Crowns Golf Course (1601 King Blvrd) 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.