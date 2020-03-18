Casper police say that a man took $1,300 from Goodwill while he was employed as a manager there.

According to charging documents filed in Natrona County District Court, Nathan Lee Arias pocketed $1,300 and $750 in separate deposits while working as the assistant manager at the Casper Goodwill.

Arias is charged with one count of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. Felony theft is punishable by up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 or both. His case was bound over from Natrona County Circuit Court to district court last week. He has not yet had an opportunity to plead to the charges.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges that a Goodwill Industries of Wyoming executive contacted Casper police in February and reported the alleged theft.

The executive told police that she watched surveillance video and watched Arias pocket a deposit on December 8. In the footage, Arias is allegedly seen putting a $1,300 deposit envelope in his coat. When Goodwill launched an internal investigation, Arias reportedly said he put the envelope in his coat to "protect it from the wind" and denied stealing it, the affidavit states.

On Feb. 11, the affidavit states, the Goodwill executive called Casper police and reported that an additional $750 was unaccounted for on a day in January when Arias was in charge of the store.

A police officer called Arias, who initially denied any involvement in the missing money. However, Arias eventually asked, "What would happen to me if I did confess?" and told the officer he "wanted to think things over" and would contact police the next day, the affidavit states.

On Feb. 20, the officer met with Arias and his probation officer and questioned Arias about both thefts, the affidavit states. Arias reportedly told the officer that his brother had fallen on hard times and he was trying to help him out.

"Arias advised that he did, in fact, create more deposits for one day and made two deposits [in] the same increment to create confusion when one went missing," the officer wrote in the affidavit.