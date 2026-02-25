Casper Golfers Face Another Round of Rate Hikes as City Plans New Clubhouse
Casper Municipal Golf Course could soon see higher fees. City staff are proposing new rate increases and a facility fee to fund a long-overdue new clubhouse and maintain the course’s self-sufficiency.
At a Tuesday work session, Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez outlined the plan: adult season passes would climb from $625 to $690, half-season passes from $400 to $425, and daily fees would rise—especially on weekends—under a new “dynamic pricing” system. Youth fees would go up slightly but remain affordable.
The course’s last rate hike came in 2024, when the City Council approved increases effective Jan. 1 following a 2023 business plan designed to boost revenue and cut costs.
The proposed 5% facility fee—rising to 10% in 2027—would apply to most point-of-sale transactions (excluding food and beverage) and fund the new clubhouse. The current 46-year-old building shows its age with sagging floors and shifting walls. A local engineer’s assessment found that repairing it would cost nearly as much as building a replacement.
To justify the new rates, the golf course is rolling out a series of upgrades:
- Tech-forward carts equipped with GPS and pin detection.
- Expanded driving range with a self-service ball dispenser.
- Golf course rangers to help maintain play pace.
- New cart paths in select areas.
- Pro Shop branding refresh with new logoed merchandise.
If weather cooperates, the course expects these enhancements to bring in an additional $125,000–$130,000 per season.
The Golf Course Fund is the city’s only self-sustaining recreation fund, operating without subsidies from the general municipal budget. Staff say the proposed rate hikes and facility fee would generate an additional $164,000 in operational revenue, keeping the fund on track.
City Council will vote on the proposal at a future meeting. If approved, golfers can expect the new rates and fees to take effect immediately—just in time for the next round.
Casper Municipal Golf Course
