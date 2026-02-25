Casper Golfers Face Another Round of Rate Hikes as City Plans New Clubhouse

Casper Municipal Golf Course could soon see higher fees. City staff are proposing new rate increases and a facility fee to fund a long-overdue new clubhouse and maintain the course’s self-sufficiency.

At a Tuesday work session, Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez outlined the plan: adult season passes would climb from $625 to $690, half-season passes from $400 to $425, and daily fees would rise—especially on weekends—under a new “dynamic pricing” system. Youth fees would go up slightly but remain affordable.

The course’s last rate hike came in 2024, when the City Council approved increases effective Jan. 1 following a 2023 business plan designed to boost revenue and cut costs.

The proposed 5% facility fee—rising to 10% in 2027—would apply to most point-of-sale transactions (excluding food and beverage) and fund the new clubhouse. The current 46-year-old building shows its age with sagging floors and shifting walls. A local engineer’s assessment found that repairing it would cost nearly as much as building a replacement.

To justify the new rates, the golf course is rolling out a series of upgrades:

Tech-forward carts equipped with GPS and pin detection.

Expanded driving range with a self-service ball dispenser.

Golf course rangers to help maintain play pace.

New cart paths in select areas.

Pro Shop branding refresh with new logoed merchandise.

If weather cooperates, the course expects these enhancements to bring in an additional $125,000–$130,000 per season.

The Golf Course Fund is the city’s only self-sustaining recreation fund, operating without subsidies from the general municipal budget. Staff say the proposed rate hikes and facility fee would generate an additional $164,000 in operational revenue, keeping the fund on track.

City Council will vote on the proposal at a future meeting. If approved, golfers can expect the new rates and fees to take effect immediately—just in time for the next round.

