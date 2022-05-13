Casper Firefighters Respond To Dryer Fire

Casper firefighters on Thursday evening responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of South Jackson Street.

According to Casper Fire-EMS, crews were called out at roughly 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters were told that a resident extinguished a fire behind a clothes dryer. Firefighters verified that the fire was out and there was no danger to inhabitants.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a buildup of lint, clothing and debris behind the fire.

"According to the National Fire Protection Association, one-third of dryer fires are caused by a failure to clean them," Casper Fire-EMS said in a prepared statement. "27-percent of all dryer fires are started when dust, fiber or lint is ignited. Please be sure to clean your clothes dryer lint traps, venting and dryers on a regular basis according to manufacturers instructions."

Casper Police and an ambulance from Banner Health also responded to the call.