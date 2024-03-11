Casper Firefighters Douse Wildfire in Pinyon Parkway

Reports of a wildfire last night came in at about 6:00 p.m. to the 1600 block of Pinyon Parkway adjacent to the homes located on Pinyon Parkway.

When firefighters arrived the fire was about 5,000 square feet in size. They were able to quickly attack the fire, establishing a perimeter and extinguishing remaining hot spots.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds citizens and visitors to practice vigilant fire prevention practices this spring. As we all have learned from the major incidents in Laramie County, and the weekend’s incident on Geary Dome Road, fire in rural and urban interface areas can ignite and spread rapidly.

Natrona County is currently under Stage One Fire Restrictions. Read more about what that means here.