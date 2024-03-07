Natrona County Under Fire Restriction Until Further Notice

"Due to unseasonably warm temperatures, dry fuels and Wyoming’s famous wind, Natrona County is now under Stage One Fire Restriction" wrote the Natrona County Fire District.

This is not a Fire Ban.

This Fire Restriction will remain in effect until further notice.

All burn permits are suspended, and no new burn permits will be issued until the ban is lifted.

Stage One Fire Restriction Exemptions:

-campfires at residences or campsites within a fire ring centered within a minimum of a 15 ft. cleared radius of burnable materials;

-Trash or refuse burned between the hours of 6 pm and 8 am inside containers equipped with spark arresters that are located within a cleared radius of a minimum of 15 ft. of burnable materials;

-Charcoal fires within enclosed grills;

- Use of acetylene cutting, electric arc welders, or metal grinding in a cleared radium of a minimum of 15 ft. of burnable materials;

-The use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove and open fire branding activities in a cleared radium of 15 ft. is permitted.