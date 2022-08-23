Casper Firefighter Travis Stuart Promoted To Captain After 2 Decades of Service

When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired as the captain of the Casper Fire-EMS department, he left some mighty boots to fill.

While Casper's firefighters all have the experience and ability to lead their brethren through burning embers, there was one man in particular who was cut out for the job.

Travis Stuart was recently promoted to Captain, and he is more than capable of picking up right where the former captain left off.

The news comes from the Casper Firefighters Facebook page, who wrote that they "would like to congratulate Travis Stuart on his promotion to Captain!"

"Captain Stuart has worked tireless, protecting the community of Casper for the past 19 years," the post stated. "We know his leadership will help us progress as a department; the future is bright with rock stars like this at the reigns."

Our Casper Firefighters prove themselves time and time again. They continually put their bodies, their lives, on the line to ensure the safety of our community. And Travis Stuart, Captain Stuart, will ensure the safety of Casper for many years to come.

